Leicestershire v Durham: Cameron Steel makes maiden double century
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Leicester (day two):
|Durham 525-8 dec: Steel 224, Latham 124; Dexter 5-71
|Leicestershire 124-4: Horton 38; Potts 2-30
|Durham 5 pts, Leicestershire 1pt
|Leicestershire trail by 401 runs
Durham opener Cameron Steel became the youngest double centurion in the county's history as he made 224 against Leicestershire at Grace Road.
The 21-year-old, who started day two on 145, batted for more than eight hours and faced 408 balls in his epic knock.
He was eventually out to Neil Dexter (5-71) as Durham declared on 525-8 - Michael Richardson also making 82.
Leicestershire closed on 124-4, still 401 runs adrift, with 18-year-old seamer Matty Potts taking two wickets.