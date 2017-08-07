Leicestershire v Durham: Cameron Steel makes maiden double century

Cameron Steel
Cameron Steel hit 28 fours in his double century
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Leicester (day two):
Durham 525-8 dec: Steel 224, Latham 124; Dexter 5-71
Leicestershire 124-4: Horton 38; Potts 2-30
Durham 5 pts, Leicestershire 1pt
Leicestershire trail by 401 runs
Scorecard

Durham opener Cameron Steel became the youngest double centurion in the county's history as he made 224 against Leicestershire at Grace Road.

The 21-year-old, who started day two on 145, batted for more than eight hours and faced 408 balls in his epic knock.

He was eventually out to Neil Dexter (5-71) as Durham declared on 525-8 - Michael Richardson also making 82.

Leicestershire closed on 124-4, still 401 runs adrift, with 18-year-old seamer Matty Potts taking two wickets.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired