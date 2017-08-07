Northants v Gloucestershire: Richard Gleeson takes five wickets for hosts

Richard Gleeson
Richard Gleeson dismissed both Gloucestershire openers, including Gareth Roderick for a duck
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The County Ground, Northampton (day two):
Northants 343 & 50-5: Wakely 23*; Norwell 3-25, Payne 2-14
Gloucestershire 265: Hankins 73, Noema-Barnett 59; Gleeson 5-46, Keogh 3-44
Northants 6 pts, Gloucestershire 5 pts
Northants lead by 128 runs
Scorecard

Richard Gleeson took five Gloucestershire wickets before a top-order collapse from Northamptonshire left the match intriguingly poised.

After day one ended with hosts Northants 343 all out, Gloucestershire responded with 265 in their first innings, seamer Gleeson taking 5-46.

But, hoping to build a sizeable second-innings lead, the hosts slipped to 19-5 as five batsmen failed to pass five.

Northants were 50-5 at the close with a lead of 128 runs and Alex Wakely on 23.

