Worcestershire v Sussex: Home batsmen struggle at New Road
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, New Road (day two):
|Sussex 430: Nash 118, Wells 85, Archer 59; Barnard 3-93
|Worcestershire 231-8: Clarke 77; Jordan 3-61
|Sussex 6 pts, Worcestershire 3 pts
|Worcestershire trail by 199 runs
Worcestershire were left facing the prospect of following on against Sussex, after the visitors dominated the second day of their County Championship match at New Road.
Resuming on 342-7, Jofra Archer's 59 took Sussex to 430 all out.
Joe Clarke made 77 for the hosts, but was one of three victims for England paceman Chris Jordan, who claimed 3-61.
Worcestershire closed on 231-8, 199 behind and still needing another 50 to avoid the follow on.