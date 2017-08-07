Derbyshire v Nottinghamshire: Alex Hales hits double ton for dominant visitors

Alex Hales hit 39 boundaries and was just 18 runs short of his highest ever first-class score

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The 3aaa County Ground (day two): Derbyshire 220 & 45-1: Slater 23*, Goodleman 3*; Footitt 1-13 Nottinghamshire 508-9 dec: Hales 218, Read 75, Mullaney 50; Taylor 2-75 Derbyshire 4 pt, Nottinghamshire 8 pts Derbyshire trail Notts by 243 runs Scorecard

Alex Hales struck a superb run-a-ball 218 for Division Two leaders Nottinghamshire, to leave Derbyshire facing the prospect of a big defeat.

Resuming on 93-2 in reply to the hosts' 220 all out, Notts declared on 508-9 after Hales' stunning knock.

That left the hosts needing 288 in their second innings to make Notts bat again, but opener Luis Reece fell to Mark Footitt in the fourth over.

Derbyshire reached the close on 45-1 after 12 overs, trailing by 243 runs.

Hales, who won the last of his 11 England Test caps last summer against Pakistan, has been in superb form in recent weeks.

The 28-year-old smashed 95 off just 30 balls in the T20 Blast on Saturday and scored an unbeaten 187 to take Nottinghamshire to victory in the One-Day Cup final at Lord's last month.