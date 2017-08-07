Somerset v Surrey: Tom Abell and Steven Davies lead hosts' recovery

Tom Abell hit his highest score since being appointed as Somerset's four-day captain

Specsavers County Championship Division One, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day one): Somerset 234-4: Abell 88*, Davies 68*; Clarke 2-18 Surrey: Yet to bat Somerset 1 pt, Surrey 1 pt Scorecard

Skipper Tom Abell and Steven Davies put on an unbeaten 138 as hosts Somerset recovered from 96-4 to end day one in an improved position against Surrey.

On a rain-hit day, Abell (88 not out) and Davies (68 not out) led Somerset to 234-4 before wet weather arrived.

Surrey took three wickets for three runs to leave them 46-3, as Tim Rouse and James Hildreth fell to Rikki Clarke (2-18) for ducks in successive balls.

But after Gareth Batty bowled Edward Byrom (42), Abell and Davies hit back.

Davies was the more attacking batsman facing 96 deliveries and hitting eight boundaries including a six, while captain Abell made his highest score of the season so far.

Somerset and Surrey are both bidding for only their second wins of 2017 in County Championship Division One, but the visitors are 30 points above the seventh-placed hosts in the table, having drawn six of their eight matches.