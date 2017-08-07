Middlesex v Warwickshire: Chris Woakes hits half-century on return from injury

Chris Woakes averages more than 36 with the bat in first-class cricket

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Lord's (day two): Warwickshire 126 & 293-8: Lamb 71, Trott 54, Woakes 53; Higgins 4-49 Middlesex 161: Franklin 55; Sidebottom 4-29 Middlesex 3 pts, Warwickshire 3 pts Warwickshire lead by 258 runs Scorecard

Chris Woakes hit a half-century on his return from injury against Middlesex to give Warwickshire a decent chance of a first Championship win of the season.

The England all-rounder, who was out for two months with a side strain, made 53 as the Bears closed on 293-8 at Lord's - a lead of 258.

There were also fifties for Matthew Lamb (71) and Jonathan Trott (54).

Ryan Higgins was the defending champions' best bowler with figures of 4-49, including the wicket of Woakes.

Bottom side Warwickshire, who are 47 points from safety, still face a huge battle to stay in Division One, but their batsmen finally found some form on day two after numerous collapses this season.

Having resumed on 12-0, the visitors were wobbling at 139-5 when Woakes came to the crease, but he took the attack to the Middlesex bowlers, hitting 11 fours to put on 102 with Lamb.

Lamb, 21, was equally as impressive in just his third first-class match, batting for more than three hours and facing 165 balls.

Woakes' dismissal, chipping medium-pacer Higgins tamely to mid-on, sparked a mini-collapse of three quick wickets, before Keith Barker's unbeaten 30 took the lead past 250.