Hampshire v Lancashire: Haseeb Hameed's gritty half-century gives visitors control

Haseeb Hameed had score just 220 in 13 innings prior to his half-century on Monday

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day two): Lancashire 149 & 314-5: Davies 97, Hameed 77*; Dawson 2-44 Hampshire 224: Dawson 75; Jarvis 6-61 Lancashire 3 pts, Hampshire 4 pts Lancashire lead Hampshire by 239 runs Scorecard

Haseeb Hameed scored his first half-century in the Championship this season to help Lancashire take control against Hampshire on day two at the Ageas Bowl.

The England opener produced a gritty performance, bringing up his 50 off 154 balls, finishing unbeaten on 77.

A brilliant 97 off 92 balls from Alex Davies saw the visitors reach 314-5 at the close, giving them a lead of 239.

Earlier, Liam Dawson made 75 but the hosts were bowled out for 224, a lead of 75, as Kyle Jarvis took six wickets.

Hampshire had resumed on 147-5 and England all-rounder Dawson went on to score his second Championship fifty this season before being bowled by Matt Parkinson.

Jarvis then trapped Ian Holland lbw, had Gareth Berg caught at third slip before Kyle Abbott and Mason Crane edged behind, giving the Zimbabwean impressive figures of 6-61.

After making just six runs in the first innings, 20-year-old Hameed - who won three England Test caps over the winter - struggled for fluency at the start of his innings but then built in confidence.

In stark contrast Davies attacked from his first ball, smashing 16 fours and a six before he fell three runs short of his century as he was caught at slip off Dawson.

Hameed, with the England selectors watching ahead of the three-Test West Indies series, dug in and hit 10 fours and faced 219 deliveries in total to put the visitors in a commanding position.