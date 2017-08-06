Kent v West Indies: Tourists labour to 265 all out on day one

Kent's Adam Ball celebrates after bowling West Indies batsman Kyle Hope

Tour match, Canterbury, day one West Indies 265: S Hope 57, Blackwood 50, Hartley 4-80 Kent 1-1: Joseph 1-0 Scorecard

West Indies were bowled out for 265 on day one of their tour match against Kent but struck late on to remove opener Daniel Bell-Drummond for a duck.

Despite half centuries from Shai Hope (57) and Jermaine Blackwood (50), the tourists laboured to 201-8 before lower-order resistance from Devendra Bishoo (23) and Alzarri Joseph (31).

Charlie Hartley removed Joseph to finish with figures of 4-80.

Joseph had Bell-Drummond caught behind in his first over as Kent ended on 1-1.

West Indies begin their three-Test series against England at Edgbaston on 17 August.