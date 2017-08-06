Kent v West Indies: Tourists labour to 265 all out on day one

Adam Ball and Kyle Hope
Kent's Adam Ball celebrates after bowling West Indies batsman Kyle Hope
Tour match, Canterbury, day one
West Indies 265: S Hope 57, Blackwood 50, Hartley 4-80
Kent 1-1: Joseph 1-0
Scorecard

West Indies were bowled out for 265 on day one of their tour match against Kent but struck late on to remove opener Daniel Bell-Drummond for a duck.

Despite half centuries from Shai Hope (57) and Jermaine Blackwood (50), the tourists laboured to 201-8 before lower-order resistance from Devendra Bishoo (23) and Alzarri Joseph (31).

Charlie Hartley removed Joseph to finish with figures of 4-80.

Joseph had Bell-Drummond caught behind in his first over as Kent ended on 1-1.

West Indies begin their three-Test series against England at Edgbaston on 17 August.

