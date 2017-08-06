BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Moeen Ali secures England's stronghold over Proteas
Brilliant Moeen strengthens England's stronghold over SA
Watch highlights as Moeen Ali scores an unbeaten 67 to secure England's stronghold over South Africa on day three of the final Test at Old Trafford.
