BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Jonny Bairstow catches huge Moeen Ali six
'Well caught, Jonny!' - Bairstow catches huge Moeen six
Jonny Bairstow catches Moeen Ali's huge six in the stands after the batsman reaches his half-century on the third day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford.
