Leicestershire v Durham: Cameron Steel's unbeaten 145 make visitors toil

Tom Latham has played 32 Test matches for New Zealand

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Leicester (day one): Durham 324-4: Steel 145*, Latham 124; Klein 2-79 Leicestershire: Yet to bat Durham 3pts, Leicestershire 1pt Scorecard

Cameron Steel and Tom Latham shared a 234-run first-wicket stand as both scored centuries to help Durham dominate against Leicestershire.

Latham smashed Colin Ackermann for six to reach his hundred but was caught behind off Neil Dexter for 124.

Opener Steel went on to make his century off 242 balls, before passing his previous first-class best of 128.

Dieter Klein claimed a couple of late wickets but Steel ended unbeaten on 145 as Durham closed on 324-4.