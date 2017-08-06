Northants v Gloucestershire: Visitors fight back after Ben Duckett fireworks

Rob Newton
Northants top scorer Rob Newton also hit a century against Gloucestershire last season
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The County Ground, Northampton (day one):
Northants 343: Newton 70, Levi 56, Duckett 52; Norwell 3-70
Gloucestershire: Yet to bat
Northants 3 pts, Gloucestershire 3 pts
Gloucestershire's bowlers battled back to check Northants' flying start at the County Ground.

Opener Ben Duckett (52) hit a 46-ball half-century and Rob Newton made 70 as the hosts raced to 153-1 at lunch.

Skipper Alex Wakely (49) and Richard Levi (56) also chipped in with middle-order runs as the hosts looked set to post a commanding first-innings score.

But Liam Norwell (3-70) chipped away with late wickets to dismiss Northants for 343 when stumps was called.

A total of eight batsmen passed 20 for promotion-chasing Northamptonshire , but none were able to reach three figures as David Payne (2-75) and Craig Miles (2-51) also helped to limit the damage.

