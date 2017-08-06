Yorkshire v Essex: 18 wickets fall on day one at Scarborough as bowlers dominate

Ben Coad celebrates taking the wicket of Essex opener Nick Browne

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Scarborough (day one): Yorkshire 113: Lyth 68; Amir 5-18 Essex 188-8: Ten Doeschate 61*; Coad 3-29 Yorkshire 2 pts, Essex 3 pts Essex lead Yorkshire by 75 runs Scorecard

County Championship leaders Essex skittled Yorkshire for 113, before the home bowlers fought back, as 18 wickets tumbled on day one at Scarborough.

Pakistan paceman Mohammad Amir (5-18) ripped through Yorkshire, with just opener Adam Lyth (68) resisting.

Seamer Jamie Porter also took three wickets as Adil Rashid was the only other batsman to reach double figures.

Essex closed on 188-8, with Ben Coad claiming 3-29, but skipper Ryan ten Doeschate was unbeaten on 61.

Coad, who now has 42 wickets in Division One this summer, just about kept the 2014 and 2015 county champions in the game, along with fellow seamer Jack Brooks (3-72).

But Ten Doeschate's fine knock will give Essex hope of building on their first-innings lead, which currently stands at 75.

Yorkshire were in danger of being bowled out before lunch as they slumped to 74-9, and only a last-wicket stand of 39 between Lyth and Ryan Sidebottom took them past 100.

Lyth was eventually the last man out, edging left-armer Amir to slip, to give the 25-year-old a five-wicket haul in just his second Championship match.