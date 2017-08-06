Doug Insole: Essex legend and former England selector dies aged 91

Doug Insole, right, spent his whole career with Essex

Former Essex captain, chairman and president Doug Insole has died aged 91.

Batsman Insole made 450 first-class appearances, scoring 25,241 runs.

He also scored one century in nine Tests for England, before going on to be on the MCC committee for 20 years and an England selector for 19.

Essex said in a statement: "Doug was one of the most outstanding players and administrators in cricket and affectionately known by everyone at the club as 'Mr Essex'."