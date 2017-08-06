BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Joe Root bowled by one which keeps low
Watch: 'Downcast' Root misses out on half-century
- From the section Cricket
Joe Root bottom-edges on to the stumps for 49 on the third day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford.
