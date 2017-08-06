BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Tourists strike early to dismiss Alastair Cook

South Africa strike early to dismiss Cook

Alastair Cook edges to fourth slip as South Africa strike early in England's second innings on the third day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

Follow all of the action from Old Trafford here.

South Africa strike early to dismiss Cook

