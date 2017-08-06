Glamorgan Cricket: Momentum key in T20 blast, says Rudolph

Jacques Rudolph joined Glamorgan in 2014

Glamorgan captain Jacques Rudolph says they must aim to reach the T20 Blast last eight with their momentum intact, after losing to Yorkshire in 2016.

Victory away to Hampshire on Thursday, 10 August, will leave them virtually certain of making the last eight for the third time in four years.

"In retrospect last year (before) Yorkshire, we took our foot off the pedal a bit," admitted Rudolph.

Glamorgan took only four points from their final five group games in 2016.

A six-run victory away to Surrey kept Glamorgan two points clear at the top of the T20 Southern Group, and still unbeaten away from home with three matches to play, two of them away.

"We want to take that momentum and keep playing good cricket into the quarter-finals," Rudolph told BBC Wales Sport.

"There has been a very strong message in the dressing-room we want to keep improving, keep improvising and getting creative about new opportunities."

Group "wide open"

Hampshire are three points behind Glamorgan, but all nine teams in the Southern Group have at least a mathematical chance of qualifying.

"This group has been wide open all along, it's not like people are running away with it," Rudolph said.

"That's good for the game, we can't get complacent, we've got to keep punching and our squad has done that really well so far."

Miller missing

Glamorgan will be without South African batsman David Miller, who scored 117 runs in three innings but has departed to play for South Africa A.

He may be able to return for a potential quarter-final depending on its date, but fit-again Kiran Carlson or Nick Selman are likely to come in against Hampshire unless Glamorgan act quickly for an overseas replacement.

"I think everyone will feel his (Miller's) loss, both on and off the pitch," said Glamorgan opener Aneurin Donald.

"He's been a great asset for us and hopefully we'll see him back in Glamorgan colours at some point."