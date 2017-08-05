BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Bairstow and Anderson put hosts in control
Highlights: Bairstow & Anderson put England in control
Watch Pint-sized TMS as Jonny Bairstow makes 99 and James Anderson takes four wickets to put England in control on day two of the final Test against South Africa at Old Trafford.
