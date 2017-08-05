BBC Sport - England v South Africa: 'Spectacular' Ben Stokes catch removes Kagiso Rabada

'Spectacular' Stokes catch removes Rabada

Ben Stokes' impressive slip catch ends Kagiso Rabada's innings as South Africa close on 220-9.

READ MORE: James Anderson & Jonny Bairstow star on second day

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

'Spectacular' Stokes catch removes Rabada

Video

GB's Prescod surges back to make 100m final

Video

Highlights: Bairstow & Anderson put England in control

Video

High jump disappointment for Johnson-Thompson

Video

Anderson takes De Bruyn for fourth wicket

Video

The moment Bairstow is out for 99 after brilliant innings

Video

Van Niekerk coasts through 400m heat

Video

Farah wins world 10,000m title for third time in a row

Video

I didn't come to PSG to be the star - Neymar

Video

Litherland REMYCA beat AFC Liverpool in FA Cup qualifier

Video

Bolt through with 'very bad' run

Video

Highlights: England kept in check on intriguing first day

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Breeze bike rides for women

Wakefield Closed Circuit Ride - St Thomas a Becket
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired