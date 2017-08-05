BBC Sport - England v South Africa: James Anderson takes Theunis de Bruyn for fourth wicket
Anderson takes De Bruyn for fourth wicket
- From the section Cricket
James Anderson bowls Theunis de Bruyn to take his fourth wicket on the second day of the fourth Test against South Africa at Old Trafford.
