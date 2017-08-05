BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Jonny Bairstow out for 99 after brilliant innings
The moment Bairstow is out for 99 after brilliant innings
- From the section Cricket
Jonny Bairstow is trapped lbw by Keshav Maharaj on 99 as England are all out for 362 on the second day of the fourth Test against South Africa at Old Trafford.
Follow all of the action from Old Trafford here.
Available to UK users only.
