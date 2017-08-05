BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Jonny Bairstow brings up half-century with a boundary

'Crucial' Bairstow brings up half-century

Jonny Bairstow brings up his half-century with a boundary on the second day of the fourth Test against South Africa at Old Trafford.

Follow all of the action from Old Trafford here.

Highlights: England kept in check on intriguing first day

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

'Crucial' Bairstow brings up half-century

Video

Farah wins world 10,000m title for third time in a row

Video

Bolt through with 'very bad' run

Video

Highlights: England kept in check on intriguing first day

Video

Pick your favourite Premier League goal: 2002-07

Video

Muir cruises into 1500m semi-finals

Video

Hastings and Clarke help Worcestershire win

Video

Farah joy at 'amazing' night

Video

Does Farah get the respect he deserves?

Video

GB athletes sing their hearts out to 'Silent Karaoke'

Video

A poem for London 2017

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Breeze bike rides for women

Wakefield Closed Circuit Ride - St Thomas a Becket
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired