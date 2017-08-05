BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Jonny Bairstow brings up half-century with a boundary
'Crucial' Bairstow brings up half-century
- From the section Cricket
Jonny Bairstow brings up his half-century with a boundary on the second day of the fourth Test against South Africa at Old Trafford.
Follow all of the action from Old Trafford here.
Highlights: England kept in check on intriguing first day
Available to UK users only.
