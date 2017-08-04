Haseeb Hameed: England keeping close eye on opener, says Paul Farbrace

Lancashire's Haseeb Hameed has averaged 19.45 runs from 12 innings in the County Championship this season

Fourth Investec Test, Old Trafford, day one England 260-6 (90 overs): Stokes 58, Root 52, Rabada 2-52 South Africa: Yet to bat Scorecard

England are keeping a "close eye" on Lancashire opener Haseeb Hameed, assistant coach Paul Farbrace says.

Hameed, 20, impressed on England's tour of India last year but has not made a first-class half-century this season.

He lost his place in the national side, but was netting with England batting coach Mark Ramprakash on the first day of the fourth Test against South Africa on Friday.

"We want him to score runs and push to get back in the team," said Farbrace.

With the fourth Test taking place at Hameed's home ground of Old Trafford, Farbrace added it was an opportunity to "keep him in the fold".

He will play for Lancashire in their County Championship match against Hampshire at Southampton, which starts on Sunday, hoping to press his case for a recall for the three-Test series against West Indies.

"We'll be keeping a close eye on the Championship game," said Farbrace.

"Ramps has had good contact with him over the past few weeks. We want him to realise he's part of the future of the England team."

'Jennings has found out a lot about himself'

Hameed's presence at Old Trafford was made more significant by the continuing struggles of his replacement, Keaton Jennings.

Jennings made only 17 as England closed on 260-6, with the left-hander averaging only 15.57 in the series.

However, Farbrace said that the situation was not uncomfortable for Jennings, citing the regular occasions that England invite players to train with their squad.

He also had words of support for the Durham man, who made a century on his Test debut in India.

"He has found out a lot about himself," said Farbrace. "There are areas of his game he would want to work on, but there hasn't been time to take a step back and do that.

"He's a very honest young man who works hard. Given the chance to get through this spell, I think he will make a success of international cricket.

"When you have someone who is driven to be as good as they can be, you want to stick with them."

Farbrace added that England have received no official approach for fast bowling coach Ottis Gibson, who has been linked with South Africa's head coach role.