BBC Sport - T20 Blast: John Hastings and Joe Clarke help Worcester Rapids beat Birmingham Bears
Openers Hastings and Clarke help Rapids win
- From the section Cricket
An opening partnership of 75 from John Hastings and Joe Clarke helps Worcestershire Rapids to a five-run win over Birmingham Bears at Edgbaston.
Available to UK users.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired