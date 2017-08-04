BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Ben Stokes stunned by Rabada yorker
Stokes stunned by Rabada yorker
Cricket
Ben Stokes is clean bowled by a Kagiso Rabada yorker with England on 252-6 on the first day of the fourth Test against South Africa at Old Trafford.
Available to UK users only.
