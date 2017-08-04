BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Ben Stokes stunned by Rabada yorker

Stokes stunned by Rabada yorker

Ben Stokes is clean bowled by a Kagiso Rabada yorker with England on 252-6 on the first day of the fourth Test against South Africa at Old Trafford.

READ MORE: England kept in check by South Africa

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Stokes stunned by Rabada yorker

Video

Highlights: England kept in check on intriguing first day

Video

Muir cruises into 1500m semi-finals

Video

GB athletes sing their hearts out to 'Silent Karaoke'

Video

A poem for London 2017

Video

Skipper Root out lbw as England wobble

Video

You can't ask for more - Bolt's parents on Usain

Video

Highlights: Dutch end England Euro dream

Video

I didn't come to PSG to be the star - Neymar

Video

'Brilliant' catch brings up De Kock landmark

Video

The flag doesn't matter - neutral athlete Klishina

Video

Watch: England lose Jennings cheaply

Video

'I want to get home and give something back'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired