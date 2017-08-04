BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Was Jonny Bairstow lucky? Watch & vote now
Was Bairstow lucky? Watch & vote now
- From the section Cricket
Jonny Bairstow survives an umpire review at 196-5 after the ball is ruled not to have carried to Dean Elgar at slip on the first day of the fourth Test against South Africa at Old Trafford.
