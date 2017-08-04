BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Skipper Joe Root out lbw as England wobble
Skipper Root out lbw as England wobble
- From the section Cricket
Joe Root is trapped lbw on 52 by Duanne Olivier as England struggle on 187-5 on the first day of the fourth Test against South Africa at Old Trafford.
Follow all of the action from Old Trafford here.
