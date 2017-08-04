BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Quinton de Kock's 'brilliant' catch brings up his 100th Test dismissal

'Brilliant' catch brings up De Kock landmark

South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock claims his 100th Test dismissal, catching Tom Westley off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada to reduce England to 92-3 on the first day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

