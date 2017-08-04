BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Quinton de Kock's 'brilliant' catch brings up his 100th Test dismissal
'Brilliant' catch brings up De Kock landmark
- From the section Cricket
South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock claims his 100th Test dismissal, catching Tom Westley off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada to reduce England to 92-3 on the first day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford.
