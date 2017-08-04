BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Keaton Jennings caught Quinton de Kock bowled Duanne Olivier
England lose Jennings before lunch on day one
- From the section Cricket
Duanne Olivier finds Keaton Jennings' outside edge and he is caught behind by Quinton de Kock on the first day of the fourth Test against South Africa at Old Trafford.
England had reached 67-1 at lunch.
Follow all of the action from Old Trafford here.
Available to UK users only.
