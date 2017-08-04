BBC Sport - Pint-sized TMS: England kept in check by South Africa on intriguing first day of final Test
Highlights: England kept in check on intriguing first day
- From the section Cricket
Ben Stokes is dismissed late on the first day as England are kept in check by some disciplined South Africa bowling in final Test at Old Trafford.
READ MORE: England v South Africa - Ben Stokes top scores on first day at Old Trafford
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired