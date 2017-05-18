England in New Zealand 2018

England's Joe Root and Jos Buttler with New Zealand's Ross Taylor

February

Before the ODIs, England and New Zealand take part in a triangular Twenty20 series with Australia, hosted by Australia and New Zealand, from 3-18 February.

25 1st ODI, Hamilton

28 2nd ODI, Napier

March

3 3rd ODI, Wellington (Westpac Stadium)

7 4th ODI, Dunedin

10 5th ODI, Christchurch

22-26 1st Test, Auckland (d/n - subject to change)

30-3 Apr 2nd Test, Christchurch

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

