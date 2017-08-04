James Anderson: Lancashire rename Pavilion End after England bowler

A ceremony to rename the Pavilion End at Lancashire's Old Trafford after England seamer James Anderson will take place before play starts in Friday's fourth Test against South Africa.

The 35-year-old, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, has played for the county throughout his career.

The Burnley-born bowler said he was "blown away" by the club's gesture.

"To have this happen when I'm still playing and potentially bowling from that end is a bit surreal," he added.

"It is something that usually happens when people have stopped playing or are further down the line. It is just an amazing honour."

Another Lancashire bowling great, Brian Statham, already has an end named after him at the ground.

