T20 Blast: Derbyshire move to top of the North Group with win over Yorkshire

NatWest T20 Blast Dates: 7 July - 2 September Coverage: Ball-by-ball local radio commentary on every match online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. In-play highlights and live text commentary of selected games on the BBC Sport website. Selected commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.

Derbyshire moved to the top of the T20 Blast North Group as they claimed a five-wicket win against Yorkshire at Headingley.

Yorkshire posted 180-5, which included a 31-ball 42 from debutant Sarfraz Ahmed and 34 from Adam Lyth.

Billy Godleman (67) and Wayne Madsen (47) led their chase as Gary Wilson hit the winning runs with two balls left.

Elsewhere, South Group leaders Glamorgan lost in their rain-disrupted match against Gloucestershire.

Having lost just three times in their last 12 outings coming into the game, Yorkshire posed a tough challenge for Derbyshire at Headingley.

But, in a thrilling finale going into the final over, Wilson hit the winning four to finish on an unbeaten 33 from 16 balls as Derbyshire recorded their sixth T20 Blast win this season.

Glamorgan succumb to the rain once more

Glamorgan bowler Michael Hogan took five wickets for just 17 runs off his four overs against Gloucestershire

Gloucestershire sealed a dramatic T20 Blast victory by five runs thanks to DLS, as rain played havoc with play against Glamorgan in Cardiff.

Thisara Perera had bowled Jacques Rudolph in the last ball of the fifth over to leave the Welsh county on 32-2 before the rain fell.

Earlier, Phil Mustard hit 57 for the visitors but Michael Hogan claimed a career-best 5-17 to limit Gloucestershire to 150-9.

It means Glamorgan have had four games washed out this season and they are now just a point ahead of Hampshire, while Gloucestershire move up to fourth.

A foxy finish at Lord's

Rilee Rossouw hit his first half-century in the T20 Blast this season

Hampshire ensured a fifth win from their last seven away games as they easily beat Middlesex in front of 20,000 at Lord's.

Without overseas players Brendon McCullum and Tim Southee and England's Dawid Malan, Toby Roland-Jones and Steven Finn, Stevie Eskinazi was the only star of the hosts' innings as they struggled against Hampshire's bowling attack.

Eskinazi hit five fours and one six for his 43 before he was bowled by Mason Crane and the hosts quickly fell to 136 all out, five balls shy of 20 overs.

Rilee Rossouw fired 60 from 47 balls as the visitors made easy work of reaching their target as they posted 137-4 on a balmy north London summer's evening.

Rossouw's half-century was not the only pick of the action at the home of cricket on Thursday though.

Fourteen overs into Hampshire's innings, a fox ran onto the field. Much like the visitors, the staff at Lord's made quick work of the chase.

Media playback is not supported on this device Sneaky fox stops play at Lord's

Northants take the spoils against Lancashire

Northants and Lancashire faced each other in a repeat of the 2015 T20 Blast final, but this time it was Northants who came out on top.

Fresh from their agonising final-ball defeat by Birmingham Bears on Tuesday, Richard Levi hit a tremendous 71 for Northants, which included five fours and three sixes.

Adam Rossington added 29 while captain Alex Wakely posted an unbeaten 35 to set the visitors a target of 159.

Ryan McLaren, aided by Dane Vilas (40), hit a superb 77 to give Lancashire hope of a successful chase but it was not enough.

Requiring 26 from the final over, McLaren hit two successive sixes before he was caught by Rob Keogh off Rory Kleinveldt (3-16) and the Red Rose finished 11 runs short on 147-9.

Richard Gleeson took three wickets for Northants against Lancashire

Sussex lift themselves off the bottom

With just one win from eight matches, Sussex were rooted to the foot of the T20 Blast South Group table going into their game against Surrey.

The south coast county stormed to victory however, with a huge 6.3 overs to spare in Hove.

Surrey posted 148-8 with Moises Henriques - playing his first Surrey match since breaking his jaw after a collision with team-mate Rory Burns in 2015 - top scoring with 41 but Tymal Mils (3-20) was the pick of the hosts' bowling attack.

Chris Nash hit a nine fours and three sixes for his 64 to put on 120 for the first wicket with Stiaan van Zyl (52) as the hosts made easy work of their chase.

