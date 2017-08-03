BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Rilee Rossouw's 60 runs as Hampshire beat Middlesex by 6 wickets

Highlights: Rossouw inspires Hampshire to easy win

Rilee Rossouw hits 60 runs as Hampshire beat Middlesex by six wickets in their T20 Blast match at Lord's.

