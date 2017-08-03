Reece Topley: Hampshire and England bowler suffers new injury setback

Reece Topley
Reece Topley's last appearance for Hampshire was against Gloucestershire in the T20 Blast

Hampshire and England bowler Reece Topley has suffered a recurrence of a stress fracture in his back.

The 23-year-old will have further tests and a consultation to determine his recovery time from the injury.

Topley missed a large portion of last season for his county with hand and back injuries before having shoulder surgery earlier this year.

The left-armer has made 14 appearances for Hampshire in all competitions this season, taking 18 wickets.

