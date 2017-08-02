BBC Sport - T20 Blast: 'Can we have our ball back?' - Riki Wessels hits six out of ground
'Can we have our ball back?' - Wessels hits six out of ground
Counties
Nottinghamshire Outlaws' Riki Wessels hits a massive six out of the ground in the abandoned T20 Blast match against Leicestershire.
Nottingham posted 210, but Leicestershire were unable to respond because of the rain.
