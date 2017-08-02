T20 Blast: Leicestershire v Nottinghamshire abandoned due to rain

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Can we have our ball back?' - Wessels hits massive six out of ground

NatWest T20 Blast, Grace Road, Leicester: Nottinghamshire 210-8 (20 overs): Wessels (63), Hales (51); Parkinson 2-39 Leicestershire did not bat Match abandoned, 1 pt for each team Scorecard / Tables

Notts Outlaws and Leicestershire collected one point each after rain led to the abandonment of their T20 Blast match at Grace Road after one innings.

Riki Wessels hit a 37-ball 63 and Alex Hales (51) passed 50 for the third successive game, as Notts finished with a total of 210-8 from their 20 overs.

After a spell of rain, Leicestershire's innings was reduced to five overs with a target of 68.

But more rain eventually forced the game to be abandoned.

The point for Notts sees them move up to fifth in the North Group, level on 10 points with Northants who occupy the final qualifying spot.