Essex v West Indies: Roach takes three wickets before rain stops play

Kemar Roach took three wickets in a six-over spell

Tour match, Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford, day two West Indies 338-8: Chase 81, Brathwaite 61, Blackwood 59 Essex 47-4: Browne 16, Taylor 9 Scorecard

West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach took 3-17 as the tourists ripped a hole in the Essex top order before rain cut short day two of the tour match.

Nick Browne made an unbeaten 16 to help Essex reach 47-4 at lunch following Roach's six-over opening spell.

Earlier, the West Indies added to their overnight 309-8 by batting for 10.2 overs and declaring on 338.

The three-day match is the first of three warm-up games for the West Indies before facing England.

The tourists start a three-Test series against England at Edgbaston on 17 August.