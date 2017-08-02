T20 Blast: Glamorgan v Gloucestershire (Thu)

Timm van der Gugten was Glamorgan's 2016 Player of the Year

T20 Blast: Glamorgan v Gloucestershire Date: Thursday 3 August Time: 18:30 BST Venue: SSE Swalec Stadium Coverage: Commentaries from BBC Wales and BBC Radio Bristol via BBC Sport website and app

Glamorgan are set to welcome back fast bowler Timm van der Gugten after illness, as they host Gloucestershire in the T20 Blast Southern Group.

It could be the only home appearance for South Africa batsman David Miller, after his two previous scheduled games in Cardiff were washed out.

Gloucestershire include all-rounders Benny Howell (groin) and Graeme van Buuren (wrist) after injuries.

The visitors have won their last nine away games in the competition.

Glamorgan start four points ahead of Gloucestershire, who have a game in hand, while the West Country side have had three games abandoned to Glamorgan's four.

Teenage Glamorgan batsman Kiran Carlson is back in training after a leg injury, and could be available next week.

Glamorgan (from): Donald, Rudolph (capt), Ingram, Miller, Cooke (wk), Wagg, Meschede, Salter, de Lange, Carey, Hogan, Selman, Cullen, Smith, Van der Gugten.

Gloucestershire (from): Klinger (capt), Mustard (wk), Cockbain, Hankins, Roderick, Van Buuren, J.Taylor, Howell, Noema-Barnett, Perera, Smith, Payne, Liddle, M.Taylor.