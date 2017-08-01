BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Watch thrilling final over as Birmingham Bears beat Northamptonshire Steelbacks
Bears beat Northants in thrilling final over
- From the section Cricket
Watch the thrilling final over as Birmingham Bears defeat Northamptonshire Steelbacks by two runs in the T20 Blast.
