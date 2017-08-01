North West Warriors pegged back by Northern Knights in Three-Day Inter-Pro

Stuart Thompson produced a 93-run partnership with Warriors team-mate Ross Allen at Comber

The North-West Warriors were reduced to 208-9 by the close on the opening day in the Inter-Pro against the Northern Knights at Comber.

A third-wicket partnership of 93 between Ross Allen and Stuart Thompson put the Warriors in a good position but the other batsmen failed to shine.

Allen top-scored with 81 as Thompson contributed 46.

Regular showers means that only 68.2 overs were bowled after the Warriors had won the toss.

The three-day contest continues on Wednesday and Thursday.

Hanley Energy Three-Day Inter-Pro - First Day

Northern Knights v North West Warriors at Comber

North West Warriors: 208-9 R Allen 81, S Thompson 46, G Kidd 3-36, N Smith 2-30, J Mulder 2-33, G McCarter 2-37.