North West Warriors pegged back by Northern Knights in Three-Day Inter-Pro
- From the section Cricket
The North-West Warriors were reduced to 208-9 by the close on the opening day in the Inter-Pro against the Northern Knights at Comber.
A third-wicket partnership of 93 between Ross Allen and Stuart Thompson put the Warriors in a good position but the other batsmen failed to shine.
Allen top-scored with 81 as Thompson contributed 46.
Regular showers means that only 68.2 overs were bowled after the Warriors had won the toss.
The three-day contest continues on Wednesday and Thursday.
Hanley Energy Three-Day Inter-Pro - First Day
Northern Knights v North West Warriors at Comber
North West Warriors: 208-9 R Allen 81, S Thompson 46, G Kidd 3-36, N Smith 2-30, J Mulder 2-33, G McCarter 2-37.