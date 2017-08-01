BBC Sport - England's Ben Stokes: I'm not trying to live up to Andrew Flintoff
I'm not trying to live up to Flintoff - Stokes
- From the section Cricket
England's Ben Stokes says he is not trying to live up to the reputation of Andrew Flintoff after being compared to the former all-rounder.
WATCH MORE: Pint-Sized TMS: Moeen hat-trick seals England win
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired