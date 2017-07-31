Mark Robinson invited to help coach England's men after World Cup success

Mark Robinson has previously coached the men's Lions teams

England women's World Cup-winning coaching team is to join up with the men's side before the fourth Test against South Africa.

Coach Mark Robinson and assistant Ali Maiden will work with Joe Root's outfit on Wednesday, with the match at Old Trafford beginning on Friday.

England's women lifted the World Cup at Lord's last Sunday after a thrilling victory over India in the final.

The men have a 2-1 lead over South Africa with just one Test to play.

They completed a 239-run win over the Proteas at The Oval on Monday.

It means South Africa are unable to win a third successive Test series in England and may taste defeat for the first time since 1998.

England coach Trevor Bayliss often invites other coaches into his set-up in the run-up to Tests or major series.

Before the second Test at Trent Bridge, Worcestershire batting coach Kevin Sharp, a mentor of captain Root, was included.

Robinson has extensive experience in the men's game, twice winning the County Championship in a nine-year spell with Sussex.