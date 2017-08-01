Charlotte Edwards hints at retirement after Super League title defence

Charlotte Edwards (centre) captained Southern Vipers to the inaugural Super League title in 2016

Former England cricket captain Charlotte Edwards has hinted she may retire after playing for Southern Vipers in this season's Super League.

Edwards, 37, returns as captain of holders Vipers for the second edition of the T20 competition this month.

"It might be my last one, but I haven't made a full decision on it yet," she told BBC Radio Solent.

"The body and mind need to be at the best to play in this competition, I'm looking forward to the next few weeks."

Edwards, who retired from international cricket in 2016, was a radio and television pundit as England won July's Women's World Cup in dramatic fashion at Lord's.

After a number of weeks behind the microphone, the right-hander - who led England to World Cup and World T20 titles in 2009 - is keen to return to playing.

"I'm carrying a bit of a hamstring niggle at the moment, but it's been a long summer so far and I'm looking forward to playing," she said.

"This is a really good tournament at this stage of the season and T20 is a great format to market women's cricket. I love being around this group of players."

The Vipers start their Super League defence on 10 August against Western Storm at the Ageas Bowl in a repeat of last season's final.