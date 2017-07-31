BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Moeen Ali hat-trick seals win for England
Pint-Sized TMS: Moeen hat-trick seals England win
- From the section Cricket
England win the third Test against South Africa in style, with Moeen Ali taking the first Test hat-trick at The Oval to seal their 239-run victory.
England lead the series 2-1 with only the fourth Test at Old Trafford to play.
MATCH REPORT: Moeen hat-trick completes England win
