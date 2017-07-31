BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Moeen Ali hat-trick seals victory against SA
Watch: Moeen takes hat-trick to seal Test victory
- From the section Cricket
Moeen Ali completes a hat-trick to seal England's victory over South Africa by 239 runs in the third Test at The Oval.
MATCH REPORT:Moeen Ali hat-trick wraps up hosts' victory
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired