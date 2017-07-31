BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Moeen Ali hat-trick seals victory against SA

Watch: Moeen takes hat-trick to seal Test victory

  • From the section Cricket

Moeen Ali completes a hat-trick to seal England's victory over South Africa by 239 runs in the third Test at The Oval.

MATCH REPORT:Moeen Ali hat-trick wraps up hosts' victory

