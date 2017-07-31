BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Breakthrough as Bavuma trapped lbw by Roland-Jones
Roland-Jones forces breakthrough on final day
- From the section Cricket
Temba Bavuma is trapped lbw by Toby Roland-Jones as England get the breakthrough on the final day of the third Test at The Oval.
Follow all of the action from The Oval here.
WATCH MORE: Highlights: England edge closer to victory
