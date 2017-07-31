Adam Hose: Birmingham Bears skipper Ian Bell hails debut knock the best he has seen

Adam Hose's debut innings was only his eighth in T20 cricket

Adam Hose's innings against Lancashire in the T20 Blast is Warwickshire's best-ever debut, says captain Ian Bell.

Hose, 24, smashed 76 off just 43 balls to help the Birmingham Bears chase 174 to beat the Lightning at Edgbaston.

The innings was Hose's highest-ever score in T20 cricket and came just four days after joining the club on a three-year contract from Somerset.

"I can't remember a time when somebody has come out on debut and played like that," Bell, 35, told BBC WM.

"I've seen a lot of cricket here and that's probably the best debut I've ever seen from a Warwickshire player.

"I don't say that lightly. I've seen a lot of cricket and a lot of players, but it was incredible striking - he hit one into the top tier, which I don't think we've ever seen anyone do before."

Jos Buttler had earlier struck 80 off 43 balls for Lancashire, but Hose's aggressive innings, which contained seven fours and five sixes, and Grant Elliott's 45 from 33 balls took the Bears to a five-wicket win with two balls to spare.

It was their fifth victory from nine T20 Blast matches this season and moved the Bears into third place in the North Group, level on 11 points with leaders Yorkshire Vikings and second-placed Derbyshire Falcons.

The Bears play defending champions Northants Steelbacks next in the competition on Tuesday before the local derby with Worcestershire Rapids at Edgbaston on Friday.