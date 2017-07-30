BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Pint-sized highlights - hosts edge closer to victory

Highlights: England edge closer to victory

  • From the section Cricket

England need six wickets on the final day to win the third Test against South Africa, who reach 117-4 chasing an improbable 492 at The Oval.

MATCH REPORT: England close in on victory at The Oval

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: England edge closer to victory

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Peaty leads GB to 4x100m medley relay silver

Video

Du Plessis' golden duck playing no shot - again

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Wigan clinch final place with brilliant try

Video

Kristoff wins sprint to take RideLondon title

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Highlights: Wigan beat Salford to reach Challenge Cup final

Video

Amazing comeback in Rocket League match

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Bairstow hits 'sweet' six as England set SA 492 to win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

GB's Shriever wins dramatic BMX world gold

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Jennings bounced out by Rabada

  • From the section Cricket
Video

How Ennis-Hill created World Championships history

Video

Slip sliding away: Euro 2017 quarter-final off in rainy Rotterdam

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Open Water swimming

Swim England Open Water Festival- Team2k Relay Event
People on an athletics track

Team Personal Best: Springfield Running Group

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired