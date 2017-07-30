BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Pint-sized highlights - hosts edge closer to victory
Highlights: England edge closer to victory
- From the section Cricket
England need six wickets on the final day to win the third Test against South Africa, who reach 117-4 chasing an improbable 492 at The Oval.
MATCH REPORT: England close in on victory at The Oval
