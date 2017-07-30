Sunday's club cricket results in Northern Ireland
-
- From the section Cricket
SUNDAY'S CRICKET RESULTS
NCU Premier League
Lisburn v Waringstown - 46 over game
Lisburn 146-6 after 43 overs D Simpson 40, L Nelson 2-25
Match abandoned
North West Premier League
Fox Lodge v Coleraine
Coleraine increased their advantage at the top of the Long's SuperValu Premier League with a 10-wicket win over Fox Lodge. The League title and Cup holders Donemana are still undefeated and trail by 33 points but have two games in hand. (There are 20 points for a win plus bonuses)
Fox Lodge 55 (28.5 overs) S Hutchinson 3-12
Coleraine 58-0 S Campbell 32
Coleraine won by ten wickets